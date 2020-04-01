Gov. Ivey urges small business owners to apply for federal financial relief

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Gov. Kay Ivey is urging small business owners in Alabama to prepare for the economy hit the state will take due to the coronavirus pandemic by applying for federal financial relief.
Gov. Ivey’s message to small business owners is they need to contact their local bank, accountant, financial advisor or credit union as soon as possible to learn who is eligible, what documents are needed to apply and how to apply.
“This coronavirus has disrupted life as we know it, including the critical economic role played by Alabama small businesses,” said Ivey. “Only a few short weeks ago, our economy was the strongest it had been in the past 100 years due to the hard work and entrepreneurship of Alabama Small Business Owners. We need our businesses up and running and back at full employment as soon as possible. I urge business owners to act today and be prepared to apply for assistance designed specifically to get them in front of the line when relief checks are written.”
The U.S. Treasury Department’s website provides specific information regarding the resources being made available related to Coronavirus relief, including initial guidance.
Under the section entitled Assistance for Small Businesses, there are four links entitled:
- Top-Line Overview of Program
- Lender Information
- Borrower Information
- Application for Borrowers
Final guidelines for how the federal government will distribute financial relief to Alabama’s small businesses has not been announced.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.