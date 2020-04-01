FIRST ALERT: Enjoy several days of dry weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning! We are starting the day with a mostly clear sky and chilly temperatures. Temperatures are mostly in the lower 40s with some areas dipping into the 30s as you go north of I-20/59. No doubt you will need to grab a coat if you have to walk out the door this morning. High pressure is over the Southeast meaning we will remain dry and sunny today. We could see a few clouds this afternoon, but we should remain mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid-60s. It will remain breezy at times with northerly winds at 10-15 mph.
FIRST ALERT: We are giving you another FIRST ALERT for the potential to see temperatures dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s tonight. A mostly clear sky and light winds will allow temperatures to drop quickly tonight. If you are worried about any plants outside due to the colder temperatures, I would encourage you to cover them up. It is also another reminder to bring the pets inside too since it will be chilly. We are not expecting freezing temperatures tomorrow of 32F or lower.
SEVERAL DAYS OF DRY WEATHER: The good news for the next couple of days is that we will remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will slowly increase as we approach the weekend. I think we will stay dry through Friday. Temperatures are expected to gradually warm up with highs in the lower 70s tomorrow. We could see highs in the mid to upper 70s by Friday and Saturday. Morning lows will also warm from the lower 40s to the upper 40s and lower 50s.
SMALL RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEKEND: This weekend is looking mostly dry with a disturbance trying to approach Alabama Saturday and Sunday. Moisture will be very limited with the best chance for an isolated shower developing in northwest Alabama Saturday. Most of us will remain dry and warm with high temperatures approaching the upper 70s and lower 80s. Rain chances around 20%.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is the likelihood of increasing rain chances next Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances look to go up around 50-60% for both days as a cold front approaches our area. It remains too far out to determine if we will see strong or severe storms during this time period. I do anticipate showers and thunderstorms since temperatures are expected to be in the 70s.
