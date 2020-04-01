FIRST ALERT: Enjoy several days of dry weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning! We are starting the day with a mostly clear sky and chilly temperatures. Temperatures are mostly in the lower 40s with some areas dipping into the 30s as you go north of I-20/59. No doubt you will need to grab a coat if you have to walk out the door this morning. High pressure is over the Southeast meaning we will remain dry and sunny today. We could see a few clouds this afternoon, but we should remain mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid-60s. It will remain breezy at times with northerly winds at 10-15 mph.