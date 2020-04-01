Cullman Regional taking donations for medical and cleaning supplies

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman Regional Hospital is now taking donations for medical and cleaning supplies.
The hospital stresses it’s not running out of supplies, but is asking for the donations as backups in case they do start running low.
Cullman Regional is asking for donations of unopened supplies including Clorox with bleach (concentrate and wipes), hand sanitizers, surgical masks and safety goggles or eye shields.
"We have already had several donations from local schools and businesses, which is greatly appreciated,” said Lindsey Dossey, Vice President of Marketing. “We are grateful for the support from our community.”
Those wishing to donate can contact the Cullman Regional COVID-19 Information Line at 256-735-5530 or drop off items at the main entrance of the hospital.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.