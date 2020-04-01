Can taking vitamins and other home remedies boost your immune system?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With everyone looking for ways to stay healthy, many people are looking to supplements and home remedies.
Associate professor, UAB Division of Infectious Diseases Dr. Jodie Dionne-Odom said she’s often asked if vitamins can help boost the immune system to prevent catching a viral infection?
“A lot of people want to have stronger immune systems,” said Dionne-Odom. “Unfortunately, No.”
Although it seems the vitamins, vinegar’s and powders are flying off the shelves as fast as cold medicines during the COVID-19 outbreak, Dr. Dionne-Odom said they won’t give you an upper hand in fighting the virus.
"The way to have a strong immune system Is to take care of your health, get enough sleep, eat and drink. There isn’t any miracle vitamin or something that you can take to boost your immunity,” she explained.
Doctors say your best bet to staying healthy is washing your hands, social distancing, and staying home as much as possible.
