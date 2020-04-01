BPD: Multiple business burglaries could be related

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several burglaries that happened Sunday night at local restaurants may be related.
According to authorities, the burglary at Wasabi Juan’s restaurant over the weekend may be connected with three other burglaries in Birmingham.
Thousands of you interacted on a social media post about the generous donation to pay for the repairs after Wasabi Juan’s was broken into. Now, we’re learning that restaurant wasn’t the only victim.
Birmingham Police say security cameras captured three men in total breaking into four different businesses. Those businesses include Wasabi Juan’s, Overtime Bar and Grill, Cabo Grill, and Subway.
Video shows the men smashing doors, crawling through, and running through the businesses in gloves and masks.
Wasabi Juan’s Owner Luis Toro told us, "Really, if there’s a message I could tell them, whoever did it: I forgive. I just hope you don’t do this to anybody else.”
Birmingham Police said the burglaries all happened Sunday night between 10:15 and 11:30.
If you recognizes these suspects, call Birmingham Police.
