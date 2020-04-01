Child killed in hit and run crash in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a deadly hit and run that claimed the life of a child and left another person with life-threatening injuries.
It happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of Parkway East and Springville Road. Police say the suspect was driving a white dually-style truck with heavy front end damage.
The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.
Anyone with any information about the suspect or their truck is asked to call Crimestoppers at (205) 254-7777 or the Investigative Bureau at (205) 254-1764.
