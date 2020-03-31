Walmart to begin taking employees’ temperatures, provide masks and gloves in light of COVID-19

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (WMBF) – Walmart will begin checking its employees’ temperatures and providing masks and gloves in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To better serve our customers and promote a safe and healthy workplace for our associates, we are taking the following actions in our U.S.-based stores, clubs and supply chain locations over the next few weeks,” a Tuesday morning tweet announced.
Those steps include taking the temperatures of associates as they report to work, making masks and gloves available, and continuing to take steps to promote social distancing.
