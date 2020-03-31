Unemployment claims in Alabama are overloading the system

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - More people are filing for unemployment claims in Alabama because of layoffs over the coronavirus crisis.
Preliminary reports show 74,000 claims were filed last week.
To give you some perspective, five thousand unemployment claims were filed in the entire month of February.
One Labor Department spokesperson said the claims overloaded the state's system.
That means some people have been waiting weeks to file a claim.
Tara Hutchison with the Alabama Department of Labor says, “We are constantly working on improving that. IT worked all weekend beefing up the servers. We’ve got other solutions we are working on to alleviate that strain.”
The Department says a person is able to receive benefits for the days they were laid off, even if they weren’t able to file immediately.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.