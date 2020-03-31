UAB confirms case of coronavirus on campus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB confirmed Tuesday a campus community member tested positive for COVID-19.
UAB released this statement on their website: The safety and well-being of the community is UAB’s top priority, so we are providing this notification out of an abundance of caution. It is important to note that the vast majority of the campus community has been working and learning remotely.
State and local health departments have protocols for testing and advising cases – including contact tracing and notifying individuals who may have been exposed. Public health authorities determine what information is shared publicly in the interest of health and in accordance with privacy requirements.
University crews are taking precautionary measures – including cleaning and disinfecting – and encouraging aggressive social distancing and other steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
