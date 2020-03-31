Tuscaloosa closes some city-owned buildings to the public due to coronavirus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Tuscaloosa announced the public no longer has access to some buildings. This is to stop coronavirus from spreading in the city.
The city announced Monday that access to city hall is immediately restricted. The statement went on to say that it’s in accordance to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s order.
Necessary transactions are now asked to be done over the phone, online, through the mail or a drop box in the city hall drive through. Public access is also prohibited right now at Tuscaloosa Police headquarters.
The city announced the public couldn’t go into any of the three police precincts. Now Headquarters is closed to people too.
Some people feel it’s a reasonable step to take to stop more people from getting COVID-19.
“I mean really seriously. I know we can tell from the rest of the world how serious it can get. If we can keep that from happening here that’s the way we should be acting, ” Savanna Gutapfe, a University of Alabama graduate student explained.
The City of Tuscaloosa also wants to reduce risk to its sanitation workers. It is suspending curbside recycling after Thursday. Recycling drop-off sites and the recycling center will close at the end of this week.
