Taco Bell offering free tacos on Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Taco Bell is offering a free Doritos Locos Taco to everyone on Tuesday.
Taco Bell Corp. CEO Mark King said the free taco is a way to thank people.
“For the past few weeks, we’ve been focused on making Taco Bell the safest place to work and eat, and now we’re giving America free tacos as a small way of saying thank you for how everyone is showing up for their communities,” King said. “I’m also very proud to say the Taco Bell Foundation will be donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry, and we’re turning on Round Up in the drive thru at participating locations as an easy and affordable way for you to give back, too.”
The deal is good while supplies last.
Those who want a taco have to go to the drive-thru to get one. The deal is not available for delivery.
