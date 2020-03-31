Struggling businesses can get help through small business relief fuund

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Several West Alabama business struggling because of coronavirus are getting a financial boost this week.
Tuesday, the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama announced that more a than a dozen businesses would be getting money from a small business relief fund.
The Chamber and the Community Service Foundation of West Alabama partnered to create the fund.
Businesses that are getting help were considered the most vulnerable. They also had to be local, in good standing and have fewer than 50 employees.
WBRC FOX6 News learned that $60,000 from the fund was awarded to 18 different businesses this week.
One of the organizers explained the good this money can do for some businesses. “Our small business relief fund is designed to give immediate capital to the most vulnerable small businesses right now that don’t have the time to wait on the other resources that will become available later,” Jim Page, President and CEO Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama said.
That small business relief fund still has some money in it. Organizers plan to give more money from the fund to other businesses later this week. The fund is still open and collecting money.
To donate to the Small Business Relief Fund or apply, visit this link.
