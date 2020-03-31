Sing, sing a song!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sometimes singing just makes things better.
That’s the idea behind a neighborhood singalong Tuesday night in Birmingham’s Southside.
Folks in the Terrace Apartments and Southridge Apartments near Vulcan’s walking track are going to sing “Three Little Birds” by Bob Marley for all in the neighborhood to hear.
The Sing to Southside is set for 6:00 p.m. Organizers say they may not sing well, but they hope it will lighten some of the anxiety and stress load people are feeling during the coronavirus crisis.
