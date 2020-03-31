4 Scottsboro hospital employees test positive for COVID-19

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Four employees of Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro have tested positive for COVID-19. A representative for the hospital is scheduled to speak at 1PM Tuesday as part of a meeting with Scottsboro city and Jackson County leaders.
A spokesperson for the hospital confirmed the cases Tuesday.
The employees are currently in self-quarantine. We do not yet know where the employees worked in the hospital.
There are currently seven confirmed cases of coronavirus in Jackson County per the Alabama Department of Public Health. We do not know if the current count includes the hospital employees.
