To save lives, New Yorkers adapt to ‘new normal’ of isolation

NEW YORK, NY. (WBRC) - Eerily empty subways, streets without traffic, pedestrians with nowhere to go; this is all part of the strange new reality New Yorkers are facing as the city races to stem the tide of coronavirus victims threatening to overwhelm its hospitals.
Like millions of New Yorkers, Alabama native Richie Lisenby is doing his part to keep his beloved city safe by staying inside.
Lisenby is a University of Montevallo graduate who moved to New York City five years ago to act, which he did for several years. For the last year and a half, he’s been managing a fitness studio in Midtown, often biking there from his Harlem apartment. It’s been over two weeks since his job closed its doors to the public due to social distancing guidelines.
“It’s truly like I’ve entered a new reality. There’s no traffic, everybody is staying inside. Very few people are out and about,” he said.
Lisenby only leaves his apartment to exercise or get groceries. He’s been out of the city once in the last two weeks, to hike with his roommate, but said it was hard to avoid seeing other people on the trails.
“I’ll go out to do exercise, ride my bike or walk around. Last week I did get to go hiking because my roommate has a car, so that was really nice to get out of the city but I feel like everybody had the same idea, the trails weren’t super isolated. Other than that, it’s home all the time,” he said.
And apartments in New York aren’t made to really be lived in, at least not the same way as most suburban homes.
“New Yorkers are used to going out and doing things and being out and about, and you just basically go home to sleep. You don’t use your home the same way that say, you would in the South,” he explained.
So without a job to head to or friends to meet, how is he staying occupied?
“What am I not doing?” Lisenby asked, laughing. “I started practicing piano again, I started playing video games like I’m in high school again, I ride my bike, I’m working on writing a play which I was doing before this happened, so I’m using some of this time to work on that.”
However, he said it’s been hard to focus on those things while also trying to keep up to date with what’s going on and video chatting friends to make sure they’re OK.
“We’re two weeks into it now so I feel like it’s strangely like the new normal, it’s just how things are at the moment. But I think initially it was a little weird, learning what is the etiquette of a video meeting with a bunch of people,” he said.
Most of his friends are taking the virus and social distancing precautions very seriously.
“We all have friends in the healthcare system or who have lost their jobs so I feel like New Yorkers are feeling the hit sooner than the rest of the country in many ways,” he said.
Lisenby said he has a friend in her early 30s who self-isolated from her roommates after having a fever and a headache. She had been texting friends updates, then three hours later was rushed to the hospital because she couldn’t breathe. Despite having COVID-19 symptoms, she was sent back home because her case was considered mild.
Lisenby said his friend was extremely healthy, so it was a disturbing reminder that younger people can also become dangerously ill or die from the virus. Thankfully, his friend is now recovering at home.
Though he’s limiting his trips outside of his apartment, if he does have to venture out for groceries, Lisenby said he uses hand sanitizer after touching any hard surface. His brother in Alabama actually sent him some masks, which he said he’ll probably use the next time he grocery shops. For now, he’s trying to stay inside as much as possible and use good judgment.
He said he’s seen a spirit of support from his neighborhood and community, despite being social isolating from one another. His church has organized daily prayer times and spreadsheets to help members learn about practical ways they can help one another while staying six feet apart.
With each long day of staying inside small spaces, Lisenby and his fellow New Yorkers are giving those on the front lines and the thousands of people suffering from the coronavirus a fighting chance.
