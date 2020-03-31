Pelham company making hand sanitizers

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pelham company is shifting production for the next 90 days to make hand sanitizer to be shipped all across the country.
Research Solutions is a regional chemical distribution company based out of Pelham.
To help ease the nationwide shortage of sanitizing liquid, the company answered a federal call to alter their business temporarily and produce and ship sanitizer.
Research Solutions can produce two truckloads a day, working around 16 hours a day. They are using CDC guidelines for employees to work safely.
Research Solutions has donated hand sanitizer to Pelham first responders and the Christ Health Center.
You can’t buy the sanitizer in stores, but you can order it from the company by calling Research Solutions at 205-663-6350.
