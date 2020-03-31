Nursing Home Association opposes letter to allow some Covid-19 patients to return to nursing home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Nursing Home Association says the group is opposed to the Jefferson County Department of Health’s letter telling nursing homes to accept transfers of COVID-19 positive patients from hospitals.
This is the letter:
Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson is trying to prepare for the possibility that hospitals could run out of space for coronavirus patients.
In a letter released Tuesday, Wilson wrote he is endorsing guidelines developed by the CDC, and he wants nursing homes to take necessary steps to prepare to accept some coronavirus patients who are not fully recovered.
A spokesman for the Alabama Nursing Home Association says about 30,000 nursing home staff across the state are already working hard to keep the virus out of nursing homes housing almost 25,000 people. Josh Matson says to do what Dr. Wilson is talking about they’re going to need help.
Matson says those resources include personnel, protective gear and medicines that they simply don’t have at this point.
Alabama Nursing Home Association statement:
For the past month, Alabama nursing homes have been doing everything they can to prevent COVID-19 from entering their buildings. Now, Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson wants nursing homes to accept patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 even though they still exhibit symptoms and have not fully recovered.
That decision goes against sound medical advice. Just last week, the American Medical Directors Association issued guidance stating that nursing homes should not admit a COVID-19 patient until the patient has two negative tests. Dr. Wilson’s decision places nursing home residents, those vulnerable to COVID-19, in great danger.
While the health officer is concerned about the capacity of local hospitals to meet the demands posed by the COVID-19 crisis, he does not cite a single example of a local hospital that is currently experiencing a capacity problem. Our nursing homes are being stretched to the breaking point and not one penny of the money allocated by the federal government to fight this virus has made its way to a nursing home. Our nursing homes need resources to prevent the spread of COVID-19, not orders from government officials to bring this horrible virus into the very place where our most vulnerable citizens live.
This is the statement from the Jefferson County Department of Health:
We are currently following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for Discontinuation of Transmission-Based Precautions and Disposition of Patients with COVID-19 in Healthcare Settings. We are also working in conjunction with the Alabama Department of Public Health as it relates to relevant state guidelines. As information becomes available, updates will be provided.
