‘No one considers themselves heroic’: A UAB nurse tells stories from the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Terri Poe, RN, UAB Hospital’s chief nursing officer, offered some insight into what’s happening with nurses , doctors and staff caring for patients not only with coronavirus, but also patients they’re trying to protect from coronavirus.
Poe also talked about the teamwork she sees in the men and women on the frontlines and the care from the community.
Poe said it has been challenging just learning about the personal protective equipment and how to change into it, change out of it, and not contaminate each other or patients. Nurses have also learned ways to keep IVs safely outside of patients’ rooms when they can.
Poe calls it teamwork and a great team learning how to help each other.
Poe said her message to the community is nurses are working really hard for you. She also asked people to please stay in their homes. If you have an emergency healthcare is there for you, but Poe reminds you telemedicine or emedicine are great and doctors and nurses can help you on the phone.
Poe was asked how caring for patients during the coronavirus pandemic is different from other events she has experienced and she said with most disasters you can see an endpoint, but it’s the not knowing that has changed things for nurses.
Poe said she and other nurses don’t consider themselves heroes, they are men and women who care for people and who want to come to work. Even when it’s tough.
Poe said she and her teammates appreciate the outpouring of support from people in the community. There have been positive messages etched on sidewalks in Birmingham and posters put up in windows cheering them on, and it helps.
Watch this video for Poe’s message of teamwork and two great stories about how nurses are uplifting each other and families during a time of social distancing.
