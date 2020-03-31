Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

UNEMPLOYMENT-FOOD BANKS
Unemployment grows, so has demand at Phoenix-area food banks
PHOENIX (AP) — Some food banks in the Phoenix metro area are reporting a huge increase of people seeking sustenance as unemployment claims continue to grow because of the coronavirus pandemic. St. Mary’s Food Bank served 1,250 people at its largest Phoenix facility on March 23 compared with 495 a week earlier. A spokesman says St. Mary’s has served more than 1,000 people every day since March 17. The facility had never before served 1,200 people in one day outside of the holiday season. United Food Bank reports it distributed food to an estimated 2,000 households last Friday at the Mesa Convention Center. Nearly 89,000 people applied for unemployment benefits last week compared with 3,500 a week before the health crisis.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Arizona governor issues stay-at-home order effective Tuesday
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Doug Ducey has imposed a stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. But he says grocery stores, pharmacies and other essential services will remain open, and restaurants will continue takeout service. The governor said he took the action Monday after the state's top health director said it was necessary to slow the spread of the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus. The governor said the order takes effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday for all activity that is not essential. State officials also said schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year.
PHOENIX OFFICERS SHOT
Phoenix officer killed, 2 others wounded; gunman killed
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a 22-year-old man fatally shot a Phoenix police commander and wounded two other officers as they tried to remove him from a home after his roommates complained he was acting erratically. Cmdr. Greg Carnicle and the two other officers were shot Sunday as they walked up stairs inside the house after Jacob Emry Mcilveen refused to leave. Mcilveen remained in the home after the injured officers were removed. He eventually walked out of the home armed and was killed by police. The two wounded officers are expected to survive. Carnicle was set to retire in the fall.
NAVAJO POET-WHITING AWARD
Navajo poet Jake Skeets wins Whiting Award
GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — Navajo poet Jake Skeets has been named one of the winners of this year's Whiting Award. The Gallup Independent reports the Giles Whiting Foundation recently announced Skeets as one of the 10 writers to receive the honor. Last year, he was named the winner of the 2018 Discovery/Boston Review Poetry Contest and has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize, one of the most honored literary prizes in America. Skeets says he writes from personal experiences and focuses on Native American issues and challenges. Skeets holds a master of fine arts in poetry from the Institute of American Indian Arts and teaches English at Diné College in Tsaile, Arizona.
UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA-EARLY GRADUATION
University of Arizona to let med students graduate early
PHOENIX (AP) — University of Arizona medical students who want to join the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic can ask to graduate early. The University of Arizona College of Medicine – Phoenix announced it is offering eligible fourth-year students the chance to graduate before mid-May. Each student's request will have to be reviewed by a committee next week. But, students could potentially be at work in a clinical setting by mid-April. College Dean Guy Reed says these are “extraordinary times” and the school is “in admiration of our students who wish to pursue this option.” This year's graduating class is made up of around 90 students.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHACO DRILLING
Groups: More time needed to weigh New Mexico drilling plan
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Archaeologists, historians and environmentalists are joining New Mexico's congressional delegation and a coalition of Native American tribes in asking federal land managers to grant more time for the public to comment on a contested plan that will guide oil and gas development near Chaco Culture National Historical Park. They say the federal government should wait until the coronavirus outbreak subsides to ensure the public has an adequate opportunity to participate. Despite existing protections within its boundaries, the World Heritage site has been at the center of a decades-long fight over drilling in northwestern New Mexico.
NAVAJO-MEDICAID PLAN
Plans for Navajo Medicaid entity stall in leadership dispute
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Plans for a Navajo Nation entity to manage Medicaid on parts of the reservation are up in the air over disagreements among tribal leaders. A tribal corporation has been touting a plan that would incorporate traditional healing, food boxes and customer service in the Navajo language. But it hit another snag last week when tribal President Jonathan Nez vetoed a resolution that he says unconscionably tried to capitalize on the spread of the coronavirus. Nez says the resolution wasn't an emergency as written and the corporation wasn't set up to manage health care. Tribal lawmakers had approved the corporation's efforts to administer Medicaid on the New Mexico portion of the reservation.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GRANDMA-GONE
Grandparenting goes digital as virus keeps older adults home
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — For grandparents all over the world, being protected from the coronavirus pandemic has meant a piercing distance from their loved ones. Children don’t seem to be getting seriously ill as often, but likely spread the virus. Older adults are at higher risk of complications from the coronavirus. It's a jolting change for grandparents who are also caregivers. Many use calls and video-chats to stay in touch with kids who they used to see frequently. Grandparents are also taking up new hobbies, reconnecting with the past or finding ways to spend time with neighbors at a distance.