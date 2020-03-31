Jefferson County prepares for surge of coronavirus patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, Jefferson County leaders took steps to be prepared if the county sees a dramatic increase in coronavirus patients.
The Jefferson County Commission met in an emergency meeting to address two issues - one to continue to shutdown county courthouses and building to the public, and the other to buy beds and other items if we get hit with a surge of patients.
The Jefferson County Courthouse was supposed to be closed until next week. Now it will be closed until April 30. That disappointed one man looking for a new car tag.
“Its a little inconvenient, but I think the more important thing, folks need to get rid of the virus,” a Jefferson County Taxpayer said.
Jefferson County Commissioners also approved buying 55 hospital beds if they are needed. That will cost more than $80,750.
“The beds will be used by the Jefferson County Emergency Management Association. What they will do, they will fit those beds to the needs of the community,” Jimmie Stephens, Jefferson County Commission President said.
The BJCC Board of Directors have already approved the Sheridan Hotel and the BJCC meeting rooms as what Stephens calls a possible Patient Surge Center. Commissioners said the Army Corp of Engineers visited over the weekend about converting the buildings to house patients.
“It’s important our citizens are safe.” Stephens said.
Commissioners also approved moving a million dollars to provide other expenditures related to COVID-19.
“Personal Protection Equipment for our sheriff’s department, first responders, for emergency medical people, for our citizens if needed and necessary,” Stephens said.
The million dollar expenditure will help the county buy cleaning material. It will also allow the coroner to get a new refrigeration truck to handle any increase in bodies. The county hopes their expenditures will be reimbursed by FEMA in the future.
