Jefferson County Health Department: Take social distancing seriously

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a peaceful Monday afternoon at Avondale Park. People took advantage of the sunshine.
“I just felt like the air is a little bit more fresher when you out in a park compared to just being at the house,” Stanley Stone said.
Stanley Stone’s grandkids were all wearing disposable gloves at the playground.
“They had the face masks but, you know, it’s hard for kids to keep a face mask on but we did make sure that they wear their gloves and things because you are touching a lot of the equipment out here,” Stone said.
Health officials say it’s good to get out of the house but make sure social distancing is top of mind, especially with children playing together.
“But right now one of those children may be infected and has no symptoms. They then carry it home and they infect somebody who is older or more vulnerable,” Jefferson County’s Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson said.
Wilson says government agencies can issue stay at home orders, but they only go so far. He says the rest is up to the public. Wilson says people need to assume they have the virus.
“And they need to assume everyone they come in contact with has it and they need to behave accordingly so that’s really the mindset we’re trying to get at,” Wilson said.
Wilson says the goal is to stop the spread of the virus and save lives.
