JeffCo Health Officer gives dire warning about hospitals possibly being hit with ‘tsunami’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson recently spoke with a group of city councilors and pastors about the situation at hospitals if we see a surge in coronavirus patients.
Wilson told them that hospitals could be hit with a tsunami and will be overwhelmed.
We already know hospitals are short on personal protective equipment. Wilson says if we see a surge then there will also be a run on ventilators.
He can’t stress it enough; People need to take this situation seriously and keep you and your family healthy and that in turn could help hospitals from being overwhelmed with patients.
“If we can at least delay somebody getting sick so that we won’t have everyone getting sick all at the same time and try and go to a hospital all at the same time when that hospital doesn’t have that capacity. And I used that word ‘tsunami’ because I was very, very concerned,” Wilson said.
Wilson tells WBRC a plan is in the works to possibly use the BJCC or Sheraton Hotel as places where patients can be housed in the event of a surge.
UAB officials tells us they’ve been preparing for it as well. One way is by delaying elective procedures.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.