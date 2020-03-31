JeffCo EMA explains preparations for potential temporary medical facilities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Legacy Arena at the BJCC is now closed for the next year-and-a-half for upgrades.
However, as the coronavirus spreads, county EMA leaders say it could be used if hospitals are over capacity.
This is something the EMA says they’ve been talking about with the Jefferson County Department of Health for several weeks now.
It’s something they hope we won’t have to use, but have to be prepared to do.
The EMA says they’re looking at government facilities as possible sites to take care of patients. By “patients", they don’t always mean COVID-19 positive patients.
It could be used for patients who have had to be removed from the hospital because of an influx of coronavirus patients.
They are looking at the BJCC right now as a possible site. Monday the BJCC Board voted to be a part of the county’s emergency plan.
Jefferson County EMA Director Jim Coker said, "We don’t have a timeline and we hope we never open this medical facility. But we are not doing our job if we are not doing the planning. So, we will do planning, we are looking at facilities all over the county. Near the medical center area where all the hospitals are primarily located is the best place to start. "
Coker said he couldn’t give a number of potential sites simply because they’re still assessing locations and ruling some out.
Some locations may have an inability to provide sufficient plumbing or enough power.
He said if we keep practicing social distancing, we will help curb the influx of patients.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.