Homewood siblings perform their own ‘Quarantine’ song to pass the time

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Four siblings from Homewood turned their quarantine at home into a chance to get their creative juices flowing.
Quinn, Lucy, Caroline and Connor Boney wrote the song “Quarantine,” complete with dance moves and props including disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, toilet paper and tissues.
Some of the lyrics include:
"We are in quarantine, quarantine, quarantine.
We're bored in quarantine, quarantine, quarantine
Please stop this quarantine, quarantine, quarantine
We are in quarantine, staying away from you.
That's what we're gonna do.
Six feet apart from you."
Their mom Sara shared the video on Instagram where it racked up hundreds of views. She said the kids have since come up with other parody songs, including a version of Kelly Clarkson's "Since You've Been Gone" specifically for her, with the lyrics "Since you've been home, I've got to teach for the first time."
"It took about a week of boredom and then creative juices got flowing," she said.
Thanks to these kids and many others for keeping us in good spirits during this time.
