Gadsden City Schools begin handing out lunches to children homebound due to COVID-19

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden City Schools have begun giving out lunches to school age children, something they’ll do once a week.
Gadsden City School employees handed out the meals from Litchfield Middle School, Emma Sansom Middle School, Thompson Elementary and Gadsden City High.
They handed out more than 2,004 meals - two breakfasts and two lunches per bag.
This comes as on-campus school has been canceled for the remainder of the school year as the nation fights COVID-19. Schools everywhere have been transitioned to distance learning.
Those who wanted the lunches had to sign up online.
“From a legal standpoint, we typically want to serve our free/reduced lunch, but we’re serving anybody who’s in need of a meal,” says Gadsden School Superintendent Tony Reddick, who helped pack the lunches given out at Gadsden City High School before visiting the other three locations.
They’ll hand them out again Friday from 12-2 p.m. and after that, every Tuesday, at the same locations.
The superintendent says they’ll looking into a way to bring them to individual homes for students who ride the bus to school and had no way to make it to the schools to pick up their lunches.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.