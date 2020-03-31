FIRST ALERT: Small chance of strong storms south of I-20 on Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning. It is going to be a wet start to the day as moisture spreads into Alabama from the west. We will likely deal with rain during the morning hours with temperatures in the 50s. During the late morning and early afternoon hours, we will have to monitor for the small potential to see strong and severe storms mainly south of I-20. Greatest areas to see a strong storm will be Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, and Clay counties between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. The greatest threat for severe storms will likely occur south of Montgomery. Severe storms that form in the southern half of Alabama could produce strong winds, hail, and an isolated tornado. For most of Central Alabama, we will likely deal with rain with some embedded thunder.
The bulk of the rain should move out of Central Alabama by noon. We will still hold on to a small rain chance this afternoon with temperatures holding steady in the low to mid-60s. Areas south of I-20 could warm into the lower 70s. Winds are expected to increase out of the north this afternoon at 10-15 mph with gusts near 25 mph. Temperatures will likely begin to drop around 3-4 p.m. as colder air moves in. Areas like Cullman, Hamilton, and Jasper could see temperatures in the 50s for most of today. No doubt you will likely need a jacket by 5 p.m. if you plan on being outside. Combination of wind and cooler temperatures will make it feel even colder!
FIRST ALERT: We are giving everyone a first alert for chilly temperatures Wednesday and Thursday morning. With cloud cover decreasing, temperatures could drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s Wednesday morning. Thursday morning will also bring us temperatures in the low to mid 40s. The last time it has been this cool was back on March 8.
SUNSHINE RETURNS WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: Besides a few cool mornings, we will get to enjoy some nice weather Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday is looking mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. We will trend warmer with some extra cloud cover moving in Thursday with highs in the 70s. Weather should be nice for some yard work or for a walk/jog outside.
SMALL RAIN CHANCES RETURN: Moisture levels are expected to increase this weekend giving way to small rain chances. Rain chances will only go up around 20-30%, so it does not look like it will be a wash out by any means. Our best chance for rain could develop on Saturday as a weak disturbance tries to move into Alabama. The GFS model is showing widely scattered showers, but other models disagree showing very little in the way of rain across our area.
WEEKEND WARM-UP: If you are not a fan of the cooler temperatures for the next couple of days, just wait for the weekend! Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. It looks like temperatures will remain above average as we head into next week. Models are also hinting that we could see some unsettled weather return as we head into next week.
