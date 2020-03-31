FIRST ALERT: Small chance of strong storms south of I-20 on Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning. It is going to be a wet start to the day as moisture spreads into Alabama from the west. We will likely deal with rain during the morning hours with temperatures in the 50s. During the late morning and early afternoon hours, we will have to monitor for the small potential to see strong and severe storms mainly south of I-20. Greatest areas to see a strong storm will be Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, and Clay counties between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. The greatest threat for severe storms will likely occur south of Montgomery. Severe storms that form in the southern half of Alabama could produce strong winds, hail, and an isolated tornado. For most of Central Alabama, we will likely deal with rain with some embedded thunder.