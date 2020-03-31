Etowah County McDonald’s collecting gear in fight against COVID-19

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Etowah County McDonald’s customers now have a chance to help a first responder or a health care provider during their fight against COVID-19.
All the McDonald’s locations in the area - three in Gadsden, and one each in Attalla, Southside and Glencoe - have begun collecting the items at their drive-thrus.
Those include bleach, disinfectant wipes and sprays, hand sanitizers, alcohol wipes, clear safety glasses and thermometer covers/sheaths for oral and ears.
But the items they collect may change as time goes on.
The Gadsden Etowah EMA is partnering with the chain to collect the items and distribute them to those who need them.
“Everything that’s being donated to McDonald’s is going to an Etowah County first responder or an Etowah County health care provider, whether it be a nursing home, assisted living, one of the hospitals,” said Gadsden Etowah EMA Director Deborah Gaither.
The items will be collected as long as they're needed, for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency.
The dropoff locations are:
- 101 Enterprise Drive, Gadsden, AL 35901
- 610 Cleveland Avenue, Attalla, AL 35954
- 200 N. 12th Street, Gadsden, AL 35901
- 952 Rainbow Drive, Gadsden, AL 35901
- 2070 AL-77, Southside, AL 35907
- 616 W. Chastain Blvd., Glencoe, AL 3590
