Data suggests COVID-19 deaths in Ala. to reach 600+ in 3 weeks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s going to get worse before it gets better. Research conducted by the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington is predicting more infections, more deaths and more of a strain on Alabama’s healthcare system before there is any positive shift in the Coronavirus crisis.
Researchers at the IHME used data “on confirmed COVID-19 deaths by day from WHO websites and local and national governments; data on hospital capacity and utilization for US states; and observed COVID-19 utilization data from select locations” and developed “a statistical model forecasting deaths and hospital utilization against capacity by state for the US over the next four months,” according to its website.
The purpose of these projections, according to IHME, is to “determine the extent and timing of deaths and excess demand for hospital services due to COVID-19 in the U.S.”
Researchers believe more than 1,700 people will die from COVID-19 in Alabama by August. Its projection estimates a rapid increase in deaths over the next three weeks, with more than 650 deaths by April 20.
The data also suggests Alabama will have a shortage of ventilators and spaces in ICU to care for patients infected with the virus.
Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association, said he has reviewed the IHME’s analysis and said its predictions are similar to the model he has been planning from.
“The timing of our peak is a week earlier than I sort of anticipated but that certainly is not unreasonable,” said Dr. Williamson. “The number of deaths they are projecting of 1,700, that’s reasonable based on a death rate of less than 1-percent. Still substantially higher than influenza but certainly not as high as was seen in China or Italy. So I think the model actually gives me comfort that we’ve been thinking about and planning the right way. It clearly identifies what is going to be a huge crisis in our healthcare system in the coming weeks.”
Dr. Williamson said hospitals across the state are already beginning to feel strain as the number of patients with COVID-19 increases.
“Public Health is using strategic national stockpile and has been pushing out all that they can find so they’re working hard on that. I think hospitals are trying to use their own supply chains. So, I think while things are becoming challenging, they are going to become much more challenging over the coming weeks,” said Dr. Williamson.
Dr. Williamson said since hospitals stopped performing elective surgeries, there’s been a 25% increase in bed availability. “For the short term, for the next hopefully several weeks, we will be OK on ventilators, but we are already seeing the need to move some of those around.”
While the rapid increase of deaths and length of this crisis is alarming, Dr. Williamson said IHME’s projections are made under the assumption people are isolating at home and practicing social distancing. “That curve assumes social distancing, that curve assumes we separate ourselves, we stay at home, we’re not in groups, if we do not that advice and those requirements, that curve is not valid. That curve goes much higher, stays much longer and many, many more die and then we don’t have the capacity in our healthcare system to take care of folks.”
