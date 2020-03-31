Employee at veterans home in Alex City tests positive for COVID-19

“We are taking every precautionary step to protect the health and well-being of our veterans and employees. All of the Alabama state veterans homes are closely following the CDC guidelines for screening symptoms of COVID-19 and taking immediate action. Our meticulous HMR staff, our veterans, and supportive families are all in this together and we look forward to the successful completion of this fight for those who fought for us,” said ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis. “The fact that our screening procedures identified this particular staff member before entry into the facility is hopefully a testament to the effectiveness of our precautionary steps.”