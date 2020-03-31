Birmingham restaurant broken into, group donates to cover repairs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham restaurant Wasabi Juan’s was broken into Sunday night between 10 and 11.
The burglar was caught on surveillance video smashing the front door before getting away with the restaurant’s cash drawer.
Owner Luis Toro has already had to let go of all 17 of his employees. It’s now him, his wife, daughter, and son-in-law putting their blood, sweat, and tears into keeping their two locations going.
Right now they are offering curbside and delivery only and working shorter hours.
When Toro found out someone broke into Wasabi Juan’s on 2nd Avenue South, he was devastated. His revenue has dropped 85 percent since having to close his front door, and paying to replace the broken front door is definitely not in the budget.
But shortly after posting about the incident online, a group from Church of the Highlands paid him a visit.
“They drove over here. We got the estimates for the door and the cash drawer. And they just wrote a check for us to cover all the expenses. And, that is a little overwhelming to share," said Toro.
Toro had already set up a Gofundme page to pay for repairs, but now that that’s been taken care of, he plans to use that money and pay it forward to his former employees who have been affected.
If you’d like to donate, click here.
If you recognize that suspect, call Birmingham Police.
