Amid prayers and protective gear, Legislature postpones session

"We are in a real crisis right now in our state, but there are those out there who are working on the front lines who I think we should recognize here publicly," he said. "We want to thank the doctors, nurses and health care workers, emergency first responders, fire, police, military personnel, our grocery store workers, our farmers and pharmacists, truck drivers, home health care workers, mail carriers, and all those who aren't able to stay at home. Thank you for your service to our state."