25-year-old shot and killed in West Birmingham neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 25-year-old male in a Birmingham neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
West Precinct Officers arrived at Princeton Hospital around 12:15 p.m. Sunday on a call of a shooting victim. Officers learned that the victim, 25-year-old Lamorn Wilkerson-Hubbard, had been transported to the hospital by a personal vehicle while suffering from a gunshot wound.
Wilkerson-Hubbard was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
According to police, an initial investigation revealed that the incident occured in the 100 Block of 2nd Court West. The victim was engaged in a conversation with a suspect, when the suspect shot the victim. The suspect was later taken into custody.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.
