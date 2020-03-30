Work week forecast includes possible severe weather Tuesday and cooler weather late in the week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve been enjoying some nice spring weather over the last few days, but this week brings the possibility of severe weather Tuesday and temperatures in the low 40s later in the week.
Expect temperatures in the mid 50s Monday morning with warm ups into the 70s headed into Monday afternoon. There is also a possibility of scattered showers.
More rain starts to make its way into our area Monday night. Heavier rain and storms are expected to move in around 7a.m. Tuesday morning. Areas south of Alabaster and in Chilton Co should be on the lookout for some severe weather. Check the First Alert Weather app for updates.
The rain is expected to move out by 6:00 p.m. Tuesday evening,
As the rain moves out the cooler air moves in. It’ll be jacket weather with morning lows in the 40′s and 50′s for the rest of the week. But with warm ups into the 70s as the day progresses, there will still be plenty of spring weather to enjoy.
Have a great week!
