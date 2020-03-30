Walker County Sheriff’s Office sets up MASH-style tents

WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has deployed two MASH (Mobile Army Surgical Hospital) style tents based on CDC mitigation recommendations to stop the spread of coronavirus.
The tents will serve as medical triage or potential housing for non violent healthy inmates, and provide beds inside the jail for inmates being housed for potential needs concerning the coronavirus.
Deputies say all inmates have been screened for fevers, and all inmates and staff will continue to be screened.
Visitation is still suspended.
