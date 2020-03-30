UAB: Meals for Heroes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is a new effort to help feed some of the men and women on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis.
UAB’s Food Services staff is organizing a project called Meals for Heroes.
Numerous companies are offering gifts including Milo’s Tea, Nourish Foods, and multiple restaurants. Some community philanthropists are donating funds designated to be used at area restaurants to provide food for our health care workers.
Specific guidelines have been created that restaurants that want to donate must follow.
A website has also been set up for those who want to donate money to allow UAB to order food from area restaurants for staff. That website is go.uab.edu/mealsforheroes. UAB hopes to start deliveries this week.
