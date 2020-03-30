Tuscaloosa Police enforcing 24/7 curfew

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police are now enforcing the city’s curfew 24-hour curfew.
Officers are now working 12 hour shifts. Several investigative units have minimal staffing to ensure there’s a police presence on the city’s streets. That’s according to department spokeswoman Lt. Teena Richardson.
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox called for the day and night curfew last Thursday. It went into effect Sunday night in hopes of slowing the spread of coronavirus in the community.
Officers are out in various parts of the city making sure people are complying with state health mandates.
“I would like to think that the majority of people are following the guidelines that are set forth for their protection and their family’s protection. But our officers are out there to make sure that people are following the rules,” Richardson continued.
Police have not released any information if any people have been cited for violating the curfew. It’s a misdemeanor that can result in a fine and or jail time.
