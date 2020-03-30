Town of Woodstock comes together to feed senior citizens

WOODSTOCK , Ala. (WBRC) - While most senior centers are closed due to COVID-19, a few rural communities are helping others while practicing social distancing.
The town of Woodstock is one of them, committing to assisting their older citizens.
For some smaller communities these centers are how seniors are taken care of.
Just last week dozens pulled up, drive through style, and collected two weeks worth of food at the center.
A few people following safe practices volunteered their time to make sure seniors in Woodstock, who depend on the center for food, don’t go hungry.
There are plans in place to make sure every two weeks these seniors are stocked up on food.
“Oh yeah, they are very excited that they are still getting to get their meals because they thought they weren’t going to get them. And that they are actually getting their hot meals, which they didn’t think they’d get”, said Frankie Grammar. Woodstock Senior Citizen Center Director.
"The elderly, they are the most vulnerable. They are no less hungry because we got to stay home. We have an opportunity here to do for our neighbor,” said Jeff Dodson, Mayor of Woodstock.
Mayor Dodson said most of the mayors in Bibb County all met with the county EMA director prior to the distribution of the meals, to go over social distancing plans for their perspective communities.
