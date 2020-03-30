School teachers and staff parade through students’ neighborhoods

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Folks affiliated with Faucett-Vestavia Elementary School in Northport found a way to say hi to the students the semester was canceled around due to coronavirus concerns.
Faculty and staff organized a parade Sunday afternoon. People who participated in it posted pictures and videos on social media.
The parade was made up of about 30 cars, with and without decorations. It rolled through the neighborhoods of kids enrolled at Faucett Vestavia.
Kids and parents came out and greeted them with waves and cheers. Monday we caught up with one of the children who stood along the parade route. She was happy to see some familiar faces.
"Because I haven’t seen my teacher and it was fun to see her,” seven-year-old Sophie Jo Shattuck explained.
School counselor Shannon Smith-Stubbs said this was the first time faculty and staff got to see some of the students since before Spring Break. It allowed them to show the kids support while still obeying social distancing guidelines.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.