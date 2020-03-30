President Trump approves Alabama’s disaster declaration

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for Alabama.
Sunday, the president declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Alabama and ordered Federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020, and continuing.
Federal funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.