Police: Teenager arrested for robbing 3 juveniles at gunpoint in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Police have arrested and charged a teenager for robbery in Hoover.
Eddie Jermaine Bruce III, 18, is charged with three counts of first-degree robbery.
Police say they responded to a report of three juveniles being robbed at gunpoint near the 2100 building at Latitude at Riverchase apartments on March 25.
The three victims told investigators an acquaintance asked to use their cellphones and when they got ready to leave, the suspect pulled out a handgun and demaned the phones and case from all three.
All three victims identified the suspect, who was taken into custody on March 28 at the same apartment complex.
Bruce is being held on $60,000 bond at Hoover City Jail.
