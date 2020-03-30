Montgomery County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News has learned a person in Montgomery County who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.
Officials are looking into the person’s primary cause of death at this time to determine if the virus was a cause or not.
The Alabama Department of Public Health’s data map was updated Monday morning to indicate seven deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic. But it has since been revised down to six.
Asked about the revision, ADPH spokeswoman Arrol Sheehan said “when a death occurs in a person who tested positive for COVID-19, the record is reviewed by an ADPH physician to determine factors related to deaths and whether the death is attributable to COVID-19.”
Sheehan said a death was reported in error from Morgan County and has since been removed from the list. The six confirmed deaths have been reported in Chambers, Jackson, Lauderdale, Madison, Mobile, and Tallapoosa counties.
As of Monday afternoon, Alabama has over 900 confirmed cases. A total of 6,531 people have been tested in the state.
Despite ADPH’s death count, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris says six people have died from COVID-19 at East Alabama Medical Center. Only one of the deaths has been counted by ADPH as state health officials continue the process of official state determination, EAMC said.
Montgomery County has 28 confirmed cases, Elmore County has 13 confirmed cases and Autauga County remains at six confirmed cases. The latest numbers for each county are available online from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
On Sunday, President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Alabama. The approval will secure federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts. The funding will be available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and some private nonprofit organizations.
RESOURCES FOR ASSISTANCE:
If you are looking for food, work, or other assistance during the pandemic, check out the resources available HERE.
State officials opened a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
