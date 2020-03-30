Montgomery church holds drive-up service as alternative way to worship

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New COVID-19 restrictions prohibit gatherings of 10 or more people, including church services. Now people are having to find alternative ways to worship. One church in Montgomery is doing just that.
At the Saint Paul A.M.E. historic church, a large speaker sat outside the front door playing the word of God. Loud enough so that church attendees could hear the service from across the street in a parking lot from their car windows.
“I’ve been to lots and lots of churches all over the world," said Bettye Thomas, a church attendee. "And this is the first time I’ve sat in a car to hear the service that was going on inside. Because in obedience to what the law is, we’re not together more than 10 people. But I wanted to come to church because I come to church every Sunday.”
Saint Paul, like many churches across the state, are no longer holding services inside. This leaves many having to hold services online. Saint Paul is doing that as well, but Pastor Agnes Lover said this is another way they can spread “the good news.”
“God has not forbidden us, God has not forsaken us,” Lover said. “This is a time to be self reflective and I encourage people to do. That’s why we have the different modes or mediums to get the word out, to get worship out, because people need encouragement today.”
This is the first drive-up church service that Saint Paul has had, but they said they will continue doing worship this way until the restrictions are lifted.
Pastor Lover encourages anyone who wants to attend their drive-up service to join them next Sunday.
