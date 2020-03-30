Local businesses band together to make the best of a tough situation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey’s order to close non-essential businesses, has some businesses getting creative to stay afloat.
Around this time of year, Moda Boutique and Sister Shirts in Trussville would be bustling with eager shoppers, but Moda Boutique owner, Kassi Porter and Sister Shirts owners Amanda Glidewell and Samantha Dobbs, say their sales have significantly decreased since having to close their doors in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
“We have been impacted drastically. I think our sales are down 80%,” said Porter.
So Glidewell came up with an idea.
“As a pick-me-up and something to do while you’re at home,” she said.
The business owners are teaming up with multiple local businesses to make what they’re calling a surprise box.
“In the box we’re going to have something for you, something for your home, self care items and then a few extra little goodies as well,” Dobbs said.
What’s in the box might be a secret, but it’s no secret how much the sales will help.
“It’s been a little depressing. There have been moments where you ask yourself how am I going to make it through this,” Porter said.
