Landscaping company hiring dozens in Alabama, Tennessee

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Landscape Workshop, one of the country’s largest landscaping companies, is now hiring in the Southeast including Alabama.
The hiring will be ongoing throughout the spring and summer. A spokeswoman says Landscape Workshop is hiring for the crew member positions in Birmingham, and in Tennessee in Memphis, Nashville, and Knoxville.
You can find the Job Descriptions here: https://landscapeworkshop.com/job/crew-member/
There are 60 open positions in Birmingham, and 15 in all TN cities.
Qualifications: No experience necessary. Landscape Workshop will provide training.
Requirements:
• At least 19 years old
• Able to work full-time
• Able to perform physically demanding work outdoors
• Professional appearance and well-mannered
• Excellent communication skills
• Successful background check
How to apply: Email hr@landscapeworkshop.com
