Landscaping company hiring dozens in Alabama, Tennessee
Now hiring dozens of employees (Source: Landscape Workshop)
By WBRC Staff | March 30, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 1:35 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Landscape Workshop, one of the country’s largest landscaping companies, is now hiring in the Southeast including Alabama.

The hiring will be ongoing throughout the spring and summer. A spokeswoman says Landscape Workshop is hiring for the crew member positions in Birmingham, and in Tennessee in Memphis, Nashville, and Knoxville.

You can find the Job Descriptions here: https://landscapeworkshop.com/job/crew-member/

There are 60 open positions in Birmingham, and 15 in all TN cities.

Qualifications: No experience necessary. Landscape Workshop will provide training.

Requirements:

• At least 19 years old

• Able to work full-time

• Able to perform physically demanding work outdoors

• Professional appearance and well-mannered

• Excellent communication skills

• Successful background check

How to apply: Email hr@landscapeworkshop.com

