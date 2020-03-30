BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The message from the Alabama Department of Public Health is “It’s safer at home.”
Remember as we practice social distancing, the goal is to be at least six feet apart from people so we can help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
A new health order requires the closure of certain “non-essential” businesses in Alabama. The order went into effect March 28 at 5 p.m. The order defines affected businesses and activities that include entertainment venues, athletic facilities, close-contact service providers, and retail stores. The order is in effect until 5 p.m. April 17 when a determination on extending the order will be made.
As we all learn to social distance and find ways to do things at home that are close to normal, we wanted to share what some of us at WBRC FOX6 News are doing:
Mike Dubberly has been doing his workouts at home. He said he’s even playing some solo hoops.
Janet Hall said she practiced social distancing with Sunday lunch delivered to her Uncle Ronald.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said, “Everyone plays a critical role in protecting others and is encouraged to spend as much time as possible at home to prevent an increase in new infections.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.