Hoover Schools gearing up for e-Learning

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Next week it’s a return to learning for Alabama school students, but they will not be returning to the classroom.
Alternative instruction will have to take place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Next Monday will be a different world, but the goal is the same, instruct Alabama school students. This will mean using electronic devices or sending home education packages.
Hoover, like other school systems, asked parents and students to fill out surveys to determine if they have electronic devices or WiFi at home.
Hoover Superintendent Kathy Murphy has been working with administrators to get ready for next week. Hoover is checking to see if there are problem areas.
Not all students have Chromebooks for e-learning. There are connections concerns for parts of Hoover.
To help out the school system is going to use school buses with WiFi to go to apartment complexes and other areas to help those student get on board with their lessons.
“I had one teacher who told me we didn’t choose the music, we just have to figure out the dance. Is this an ideal delivery system for all of our children, it is not, but it is the music that is playing and we have to deliver to the best of our abilities,” Murphy said.
Hoover is scrambling to be ready for next Monday. Birmingham schools are doing the same. Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring says her system will rely on long distance learning as well as those education packets as well.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.