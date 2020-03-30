First responders taking safety measures during 911 calls

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First responders in Birmingham are doing all they can to protect themselves and still help the public.
In New York City, a number of their first responders have been put out of action by the coronavirus.
The Birmingham Fire Department has two of 19 rescue units dedicated to transporting and treating coronavius cases. The department is following all of the guidelines established by the health department to maintain social distancing and cleaning in the fire station.
Now when someone calls 911 with questions, the operator gets as much information as possible on the symptoms. The department uses this information to know just what level of protection their people need. But people are not always telling them everything.
“We are here. We are prepared. We are responding. We are responding on every single call. So don’t be afraid when you call 911 and they ask you these questions. We’ve had some instances where some people have not given us the most accurate information,” Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo said.
Chief Carrillo said at this time no one from the city’s department has been taken off duty because of the coronavirus. He said the city will work on a plan to handle a loss of personnel if it comes to that.
