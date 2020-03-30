FIRST ALERT: Rain moves in tonight and Tuesday

FIRST ALERT: An area of low pressure is forecast to develop to our west and move between Birmingham and Montgomery tomorrow afternoon. The low will spread showers and storms into Alabama. Areas south of the low will have the greatest potential to see strong and severe thunderstorms Tuesday. Most of Central Alabama will likely remain stable with a very low severe threat. The severe threat is looking highly unlikely for cities like Hamilton, Cullman, Gadsden, and Jasper. Best chance for an isolated severe storm will likely occur in our far southern counties such as Greene, Hale, Chilton, Bibb, Coosa, and Clay. Areas along the I-20 corridor such as Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will likely see rain with a very low threat for a strong storm. The main concentration of stronger storms will likely remain from Montgomery and points to the south. Strong storms will be capable of producing strong winds, hail, and an isolated tornado. Best time to see stronger storms in the southern half of the state will likely occur between 10 a.m.-3 p.m.