FIRST ALERT: Rain moves in tonight and Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning. We are starting the day with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s. We are watching a disturbance to our west that is trying to bring in some light showers for the northern third of Alabama this morning. There’s a small chance for a stray shower or two, but we will likely stay mostly dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-70s this afternoon. Pollen levels will remain high, so I would try to limit my time outdoors if you have allergies. Good news is that rain will likely move in tonight and tomorrow to help wash the pollen away.
FIRST ALERT: An area of low pressure is forecast to develop to our west and move between Birmingham and Montgomery tomorrow afternoon. The low will spread showers and storms into Alabama. Areas south of the low will have the greatest potential to see strong and severe thunderstorms Tuesday. Most of Central Alabama will likely remain stable with a very low severe threat. The severe threat is looking highly unlikely for cities like Hamilton, Cullman, Gadsden, and Jasper. Best chance for an isolated severe storm will likely occur in our far southern counties such as Greene, Hale, Chilton, Bibb, Coosa, and Clay. Areas along the I-20 corridor such as Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will likely see rain with a very low threat for a strong storm. The main concentration of stronger storms will likely remain from Montgomery and points to the south. Strong storms will be capable of producing strong winds, hail, and an isolated tornado. Best time to see stronger storms in the southern half of the state will likely occur between 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST: Plan for rain Tuesday morning with showers beginning to move out of Central Alabama during the evening hours. Temperatures will likely remain in the 60s along and north of I-20. Areas south of I-20 will have the chance to warm up into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rainfall totals are expected to add up around an inch for most locations tomorrow.
TURNING COOLER WEDNESDAY: Wednesday morning will likely be one of the coolest mornings we have seen in awhile. Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s. If you have any vegetation outside you would like to cover, you might want to do so Tuesday evening. After a chilly start, we will likely end the day with plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures are expected to be 5-10 degrees below average for this time of the year.
WARMING UP BY THE END OF THE WEEK: We will trend warmer as we approach the weekend. Temperatures will likely climb into the lower 70s Thursday afternoon. By this weekend, we could see highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We will introduce small rain chances as we head into Friday and the weekend.
RAIN RETURNS EARLY NEXT WEEK: After tomorrow, we will likely remain mostly dry for the rest of the week. Our next best chance to see rain could occur a week from today. Scattered showers and a few storms are looking likely next Monday with highs in the mid-70s. Long range models are showing small rain chances for next week with highs in the 70s.
