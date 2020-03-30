Families unable to visit patients at hospitals because of COVID-19, even if they are not diagnosed with the virus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting families beyond those of patients who’ve been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
It has been nearly a week since Deshondra Morris’ mother had a serious accident that almost killed her.
“She’s going to have to learn how to walk again. Today made her third surgery since the accident,” said Morris Wednesday afternoon.
Morris said her mom lost control of her car on a wet road in McCalla, hitting a pole. She had to be cut from the car and was rushed to the hospital with a severe injury to her leg.
The wreck happened Friday night, we spoke to Morris Wednesday afternoon.
“I haven’t seen her at all.”
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals have enacted temporary visitation restrictions to encourage social distancing and slow the spread of the virus.
The changes are for all patients, even if they’re not diagnosed with COVID-19.
“When you’re in a life-threatening accident basically and you can’t have not one family member next to you, that’s pretty stressful and it will make you want to give up,” Morris added.
Morris said it’s tough to deal with, hospital staff becoming the messenger and courier between families and patients.
“I had to pack her a care package, buy everything brand new and take it to the hospital. They literally have somebody come downstairs to get it and take it back up to her,” she explained.
It’s a precaution Morris said she understands, but that doesn’t make it any easier; being so close, yet so far away.
“It was pretty bad because I wanted to be there for her,” she said.
By Sunday night, Morris said her mom was home resting with family close by.
