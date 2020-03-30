Etowah County children pick up week’s worth of meals from county schools

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On what would have been the first day back from Spring Break, Etowah County schoolchildren picked up their lunches for the next week.
At various schools throughout the county's school system, parents and students came to pick up five breakfast and five lunch kits, even milk for all ten meals.
Pickups took place at Carlisle Elementary, Duck Springs, Gaston High, Glencoe Middle, Highland Elementary, Hokes Bluff Elementary, Ivalee Elementary, Rainbow Middle, Sardis High, Southside High, and West End High.
Teachers and school resource officers were on hand to keep the supplies stocked, but they couldn’t carry them out to their cars, due to social distancing guidelines.
The superintendent says he’s ready to hand out the lunches each week, even after last week’s announcement there would be no on-campus learning through the end of the school year due to the rising number of cases in the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Initially we just planned to be out 'til next Monday. But now since it'll be through the end of the year, we're looking at what our supplies are, what we have in stock, what we can get, and hopefully we'll be able to fulfill those 'til the end of the year," said Superintendent Alan Cosby.
Cosby says the free lunches are available for ages six to 18, whether or not they qualify for free or reduced lunches.
They don’t even have to be students in the Etowah County School System to get the meals.
